As Max Homa conquered the 2024 Masters green, wife Lacey Homa dutifully cheered him on.

“We’re just so grateful to be here,” Lacey gushed in an April 2024 YouTube video for the golf tournament. “Any time you can come here, it’s a good thing. You feel the energy here [that] everybody is just excited. It’s contagious and I love being around it.”

She added, “I pinch myself all the time to make sure it’s real. We have been together for 10 years and these were things that he would tell [were his] dreams and goals. To watch him check them off, there’s just so much pride. I don’t know how to put it in words.”

Lacey has been Max’s No. 1 fan on the putting green since they started dating in 2013. They wed nearly seven years later.

Since then, Lacey has let fans into her life as a pro golfer’s spouse via her TikTok page. In March 2024, however, she was accused of being the reason Max hasn’t had a stellar record on the fairway. Max, however, debunked the claims.

“Some clown commented on my wife’s tik tok that she and my son are holding me back from winning majors. I guess he hasn’t seen my record before having a kid,” he jokingly quipped via X. “It’s even worse! Moral of the story, it’s all my wife’s fault. She’s been here for all of them.”

Max and Lacey welcomed their son, Cam Andrew, in 2022 and have since brought him to watch his dad’s golf games.

Keep scrolling to revisit Max and Lacey’s hole-in-one-worthy love story:

July 2013

After connecting online, Max started dating the realtor.

November 2019

After six years together, Max and Lacey said “I do” and tied the knot.

January 2020

Their wedding predated Max’s Instagram debut.

“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,” he jokingly captioned a January 27 upload.

While Lacey’s Instagram is private, she has a public TikTok account where fans can check out her “Outfit of the Day” videos to go to Max’s tournaments.

October 2022

The pair announced in April that Lacey was pregnant with their first child. Son Cam arrived six months later.

“He is healthy, peaceful, and happy. Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries,” Max wrote via Instagram at the time. “She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam.”

The proud dad added, “We are so happy and on the long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him. P.S. My wife is a freaking superhero and I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed.”

April 2024

Lacey and Max continued to document their life with Cam on and off the fairway. During Max’s appearance at the Masters in April, Lacey and Cam served as his caddies and wore matching uniforms.

“It’s important for me to bring along our baby because even though he’s too young to remember it, I just love for him to experience new places and cultures and different types of people,” Lacey said in her Masters YouTube interview. “I just think that’s a really important thing even though it is a little more challenging to bring him … it’s so rewarding and awesome.”