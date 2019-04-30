Attention Upper East Siders: Nate Archibald is back on the market. Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse have quietly called it quits after three years together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, implied that he was newly single while discussing his current relationship status. “I’ve been dating around a little bit, but, you know, nothing serious,” he told Us at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival’s The Boys screening in New York City on Monday, April 29.

Luckily for fans of Crawford, it doesn’t take much to win his heart. “Listen, some Knicks tickets, a pizza,” he said with a laugh. “That’s it!”

Us confirmed in July 2015 that the Blood and Oil costars were dating after they rang in his 30th birthday together in West Hollywood. “Rebecca was by Chace’s side most of the night,” a source said at the time, while another insider noted that the castmates “had great chemistry on set.”

The low-key couple continued to step out together as their romance heated up before making one of their final joint appearances at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2018.

Despite their breakup, Crawford and Rittenhouse still follow each other on Instagram. The actress last uploaded a photo with “this sweet soul” in July 2018 in honor of his 33rd birthday.

The Covenant star previously dated Carrie Underwood from 2007 to 2008 and model Rachelle Goulding from 2013 to 2014. In a twist of fate, his sister, Candice Romo, is married to retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who dated Underwood, 36, prior to her relationship with Crawford.

Us Weekly has reached out to Crawford and Rittenhouse’s reps for comment.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!