Behind-the-scenes drama! The Grammys bring some of the biggest names in music under the same roof, but that doesn't mean everyone will be mingling during commercial breaks. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the show organizers are working tirelessly to make sure that certain stars are able to avoid each other from the second they walk onto the red carpet, to when they take their seats or head backstage.

"The organizers are doing their best to make sure certain people sit as far away from each other as possible," the source tells Us. "They are also making sure that those who are feuding or dislike each other don't cross paths in rehearsals — which makes for a very complicated rehearsal schedule over the weekend!"

So, which entertainers must be kept separately at all costs? Taylor Swift has to be far away from former pal Katy Perry and ex John Mayer. Organizers are also strategically trying to keep Rihanna and ex Chris Brown apart.

Keeping the "Shake It Off" singer, 25, and Perry on "opposite sides of the audience" isn't surprising. The stars had a falling out last year, which Swift elaborated on during a September 2014 Rolling Stone cover story without naming names. Us later exclusively revealed that Swift's song "Bad Blood" off her album 1989 is about the 30-year-old "Roar" singer.

Perry, in response, tweeted: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…" In a possible silent shade, she then called Swift a "sweetheart" in the March 2015 issue of Elle magazine.

Swift has also had issues with Perry's on-and-off again boyfriend John Mayer. (Mayer supported Perry during her Super Bowl Halftime Show last weekend.) Swift and Mayer, 37, briefly dated back in 2009. Swift later slammed the much older star in the song "Dear John," which Mayer said was "cheap songwriting." In response, he wrote the song "Paper Doll."

Mayer is still well aware of his status with Swift. While hosting The Late Late Show on Friday, Feb. 6, he joked about seeing Swift at the star-studded event Sunday. "You can see me at the Grammys doing what I do best, being avoided by Taylor Swift," he quipped.

Rihanna, 26, and Brown, 25, have also had a tumultuous relationship. In February 2009, Brown was charged with assault against the Barbados native following the 51st Annual Grammy Awards. They stayed together, but eventually called it quits in January 2013. They most recently had an awkward run-in at CC Sabathia's and Robinson Cano's Summer Classic Charity Basketball Game in NYC back in August.

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 8.

