A great loss. Mary Duggar, the grandmother who appeared on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, died on Sunday, June 9. She was 73.

“Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the Duggar family announced in a statement on Facebook. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Mary worked as a real estate broker and owned Good Neighbor Realty in Springdale, Arkansas.

“She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much!” the Duggars added. “She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life. We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”

Mary is survived by her daughter, Deanna Duggar, and her son, Jim Bob Duggar, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Jim Bob’s daughter Jill Dillard (née Duggar) later took to Instagram to share a special tribute of her own.

“My heart breaks,” she captioned a photo of her sons, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 23 months, sitting on Mary’s lap. “My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!! #maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus.”

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), meanwhile, uploaded a series of family photos on her joint Instagram account with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

“Grandma Duggar… She was a strong woman, role model, godly counselor… and my favorite person to watch ‘The Price is Right’ show with,” she wrote. “She is GREATLY loved & missed! Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family!#grandmaduggar #maryduggar #safeinthearmsofJesus.”

