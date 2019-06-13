Grandma Mary Duggar’s cause of death has been revealed. The 78-year-old died of an accidental drowning, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” a rep for the Duggar family exclusively told Us. “We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America’s grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her.”

The Washington County Coroner Roger Morris also confirmed the news: “Mary Duggar died of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 9. It appears she slipped and fell into the pool resulting in her drowning.”

The Duggar family announced Mary’s passing in a statement via Facebook.

“Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the statement read. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

The Duggars added that Mary, who worked as real estate broker and owned Good Neighbor Realty in Springdale, Arkansas, is “greatly loved and will be missed so very much!”

“She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother,” the statement continued. “Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life. We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”

Several members of the Duggar family, including Jill Dillard (née Duggar) took to social media to pay tribute to their grandmother.

“My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!” she wrote alongside a photo of her sons, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 23 months, sitting on Mary’s lap. “Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!! #maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

