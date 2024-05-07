Actress Susan Buckner, best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 film Grease, has died at age 72.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical Grease,” a statement from Buckner’s family shared with Fox News on Tuesday, May 7, read.

“Rest In Peace Susan. Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live in our hearts forever,” the statement continued.

Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, added, “She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lightning rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel.”

Buckner died on Thursday, May 2, surrounded by her loved ones, the outlet reported.

In Grease, which was the highest-grossing film of 1978, Buckner delivered the memorable cheer for the fictional Rydell High School.

“Do the splits, give a yell!” she cheered as Patty. “Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

Buckner spoke to The New York Times in October 2015 when the outlet did a piece on Ricci Campbell, a Bronx resident who is known for handing out photos of himself with Travolta, 70, and speaking about his experience as a dance extra in Grease. Buckner noted that Campbell “was just as important as anyone” involved with the hit film.

“He was one of us, everybody was a star in that movie,” she said.

In addition to her performance as the peppy, perfectionist Rydell High cheerleader, Buckner made appearances on many television programs, including The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and The Love Boat. She also costarred in the ABC comedy series When the Whistle Blows in 1980 and starred in the 1981 Wes Craven horror film Deadly Blessing alongside Sharon Stone. Buckner later stepped away from acting to start a family.

Prior to launching her acting career, Buckner was crowned Miss Washington in 1971 and went on to become a top ten finalist in the Miss America 1972 pageant.

In addition to her daughter, Samantha, Buckner is survived by her son, Adam Josephs, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longtime partner Al.