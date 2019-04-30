Look away, Meredith Grey! Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays her love interest Dr. Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, married fiancée Nichole Gustafson at Villa Pocci in Rome on Sunday, April 28.

“Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true,” the groom wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30. “We are still floating. To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you.”

Gianniotti, 29, revealed his engagement to the makeup artist in November 2017. “She said yes…” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself kissing Gustafson. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.” (The actor, who was born in Rome, also shared the same message in Italian.)

Gustafson announced the engagement news at the time, as well. “Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

In her Instagram Stories at the time, the bride showed footage of rose petals leading to a balcony. “It all feels like such a dream come true,” she said at the time. “My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn’t be happier.”

Gianniotti professed his love on Instagram again in December. “Asked this beautiful woman to marry me a year ago and every moment since has been nothing short of magic,” he wrote alongside a pic of the duo posing underneath Toronto’s CN Tower. “To all of you out there searching for love, it is out there.”

Prior to joining Grey’s Anatomy in 2015, the actor appeared on The CW’s Reign, ABC’s Selfie and BBC America’s Copper.

