Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George’s expertise extends beyond Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when it comes to romance.

The actor, 52, exclusively opened up about celebrating 25 years of marriage with his college sweetheart, Vandana Khanna, while speaking to Us Weekly at the Motion Picture Television Fund’s Annual NextGen Summer Party on Sunday, June 23. “I couldn’t quit her, she couldn’t quit me,” he gushed as he reflected on their love story.

George met his wife during their time at the University of Virginia, and they continued to date long-distance through graduate school. The couple later tied the knot in 1999.

This summer, the Station 19 star and his wife plan to return to their honeymoon location to commemorate the silver anniversary, this time sharing the experience with their three children. Still, when asked about the family trip, George made his plans to honor his relationship clear.

“Y’all get to come, but don’t give an attitude because I’ll leave you behind in a heartbeat,” George said, joking about what he told his kids. “When daddy’s kissing mommy in Italy you stay the hell away.”

George confessed that adding kids to the mix impacted his relationship with Khanna, especially after they found themselves outnumbered when they welcomed twins. Describing their household dynamic as “me and her versus the kids in the best possible way,” the actor noted his marriage philosophy is a lesson he imparted on his children from an early age.

“This was happening before y’all got here, this is gonna be happening after you’re gone,” George explained.

Now that their children have reached young adulthood, George and his wife are looking forward to the next stage of their lives as a couple, hoping to travel and enjoy more “grown folks’ time” — and he has one request for his kids whenever they move out.

“I tell ‘em when y’all are older and get in college, when y’all come home knock before you come in the house. This is always gonna be your home, but you’ve gotta knock before you come in,” George told Us. “Either we won’t be there because we went around somewhere in the world, or I’ll be walking around naked because you’re not in the house anymore. … As long as you keep that attitude, that’s how you get to 25 years.”

The TV star, who will return to Grey’s Anatomy as Ben Warren this fall, incorporates a similar chemistry with his onscreen love interest Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). George described working with Wilson, 54, as a natural collaboration, telling Us that “Ben-ley” is part of Ben’s “special sauce.”

“That for me is like, your favorite jacket, that’s like your best pair of shoes,” George gushed. “When Chandra and I get together… just give us the words and it’ll happen. She’s such a good person and we have a good time.“

George teased a rekindling of the “Ben-ley” plotline on the upcoming season 21 of the hit medical drama series, which is expected to premiere on ABC in fall 2024. Before beginning work on the series he’s taking time to celebrate the start of the summer with family and friends, marking the start of the season with the annual MPTF event.

“The best part about [the MPTF event] is we raise money for a desperately needed purpose, and we have a damn good time while we’re doing it,” said George, who is a member of the NextGen board of directors.

The Motion Picture Television Fund works to provide support to all members of the entertainment community in times of need. In light of the recent strikes and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, their services are being relied on now more than ever.

“L.A., it’s a big city, Hollywood’s a small town,” said George. “This is about creating community, and taking care of that community.”

With reporting by Patrick Stinson