Jason George is returning to Grey’s Anatomy following the Station 19 series finale.

George, 52, is rejoining the cast of the long-standing medical drama, per Deadline. He’s played Ben Warren on both Grey’s and its firefighter spinoff. According to the outlet, George will be a series regular for season 21.

The actor made his Grey’s debut in 2010 as a recurring role in season 6. Five years later, he was bumped up to the main cast from season 12 to 14. After eight years on the series, George joined Station 19 as a series regular in 2018. While George had a leading role on Station 19, he has made frequent guest appearances on the mothership series over the years.

George wasn’t the only Grey’s star to pivot to the spinoff. Stefania Spampinato, who portrayed Carina, was also added to the Station 19 cast, but it’s unclear if she will return to Grey’s.

News of George’s return to Grey’s comes less than a month after Station 19 came to an end after seven seasons. While it wasn’t confirmed that George would make his way back to Grey’s at the time, the Station 19 series finale hinted at the possibility.

Ben originally left Grey Sloan Memorial in the fifth year of his residency to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. However, he had a change of heart years later. During Station 19’s finale, Ben told Captain Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) that he wanted to go back to finish his surgical residency.

“Let me guess, you’re going back to finish your residency,” Andy told Ben after their team put out a harrowing wildfire and accompanying fire tornado. “No explanation needed, I get it. Look, you’re a great firefighter, but I know your love for medicine and helping people knows no bounds. We all have our calling.”

In addition to his career, Ben also has another connection to the hospital — he’s married to Miranda Bailey, who is played by Chandra Wilson. Following the Station 19 finale, on which Miranda made an appearance, George teased the idea of coming back to Grey’s at some point.

“I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell,” George said to The Hollywood Reporter in May of his character’s family life. “I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”

The news of George’s addition to the season 21 cast isn’t the only shakeup that Grey’s has done so far. Earlier this year, it was reported that both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis were leaving the show. Borelli, 33, is expected to exit following season 20 but will appear in several episodes to wrap up his story line. Francis, 31, is also expected to wrap up the story for her character.