Midori Francis is reportedly leaving Grey’s Anatomy after two seasons on the medical drama.

Francis, 30, is in negotiations to return for season 21 to wrap up the story for her character, Mika Yasuda, Deadline reported on Wednesday, May 15. However, she will not be a series regular after season 20, which is currently airing on ABC.

Us Weekly reached out to ABC for comment.

Francis joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for season 19 in 2022. She was one of five newcomers at the time who portrayed a new crop of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital interns along with Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith), Harry Shum Jr. (Benson “Blue Kwan), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho).

During an October 2022 interview with InStyle, Francis opened up about watching Sandra Oh on Grey’s Anatomy in her youth.

“It was a big deal to see an Asian actor on screen at that time in primetime who didn’t just have a few lines, but was a huge part of the plot and was so messy,” she said.

“I’ve been rewatching some of [Grey’s Anatomy], and she’s just so committed and feral and skilled,” Francis said of Oh, 52, who starred as Cristina Yang for seasons 1 through 10. “I remember when I was younger, she was a lot of my friends’ favorite character, and that was so cool to me. That’s honestly a big part of my connection to the show.”

Deadline previously reported that Jake Borelli, who has played Levi Schmitt on Grey’s Anatomy since season 14, will not return as a series regular next season.

The ABC series has faced numerous casting shakeups over the years. The only remaining original cast members are Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) and Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey).

After leading Grey’s Anatomy since the show’s premiere in 2005, season 19 marked the first time Pompeo, 54, reduced her involvement in the series.

“I’m going to always be a part of that show,” Pompeo told Deadline of her part-time status in September 2022. “I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s Anatomy] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

While no longer a series regular, Pompeo still narrates each episode and makes guest appearances throughout the season.

As new faces joined the team for season 19, the veteran cast members welcomed them with open arms.

“The OG cast has been so down to earth about everything,” Francis told InStyle in 2022. “Chandra Wilson was giving us tricks about how to memorize big doctor words. And so I was like, ‘OK, if you are telling us that, that’s something that you still think about — then clearly it’s OK if we struggle with it.’”

ABC announced last month that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 21.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety at the time. “[Showrunner] Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.