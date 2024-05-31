Station 19 is officially closed after seven seasons.

This post has spoilers for the Station 19 series finale.

The ABC drama, a spinoff of network mainstay Grey’s Anatomy, aired its series finale on Thursday, May 30, allowing fans one last chance to say goodbye to the firefighting show.

Station 19 debuted in May 2018, following Ben Warren (Jason George) as he traded Grey’s hospital Grey Sloan Memorial for life as a firefighting “probie” (probation officer). The show also starred Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Vic Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz), Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca), Josh Randall (Sean Beckett), Merle Dandridge (Natasha Ross) and Okieriete Onadowan (Dean Miller).

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

After seven seasons of antics in and out of the Seattle-based firehouse, Monday’s episode wrapped with an explosive finale. Starting where the May 23 episode left off, Station 19 had been called in to help put out wildfires in danger of wiping out the city. In a cliffhanger, fans waited with bated breath to find out if Theo and Maya would survive after being trapped by a fallen tree branch and surrounded by walls of fire, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find out where each Station 19 ended up after the explosive and emotional finale:

Andy

Andy finally took over the captaincy earlier this season, following in her late father’s footsteps. Ahead of the finale, she was saddened that the team no longer looked the same as it did when she first joined as a rookie.

After the team successfully tames the worst of the wildfires, things take a turn for the worse for the captain when she collapses. While in intensive care, Andy pictures herself kissing her ex Jack, when she discovers an engagement ring, replaying their moment in the pilot. She then meets up with a different, older, version of Jack, and the two share another passionate kiss.

When she regains conciseness she sees her team, all standing together by her bedside. “I’d be the hero 10 times over if it meant being here with all of you,” she tells them.

Ben

After an injury, Ben had struggled to get his full strength back and was mostly stationed in the aid car as a result. During the May 23 episode, he was working in the paramedic tent and even did an emergency procedure when he noticed they were short on doctors.

At the end of the episode, Ben tells Andy that he is going to return to finish his surgical residency to become a doctor, to which Andy replies, “You’ll always be part of 19.” In his dream of the future, he sees his and wife Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) children graduating college as he cheers them on from the audience.

In the final scene’s flash foward it’s shown that their daughter Pru — who they adopted after Dean’s death — has grown up to join Station 19 herself.

Vic and Theo

While Vic and Theo broke up earlier in the season, the May 23 episode gave Us a glimmer of hope about a reconciliation. After Theo pushed Travis out of the way of a falling tree branch, he was trapped by it. Vic rushed to Theo’s side while Ben performed medical fieldwork. At the end of the episode, Theo was airlifted to the Grey’s hospital.

Ahead of the medical emergency, Vic was planning to leave Station 19 to run Crisis One in Washington, D.C. after securing major funding. She had asked her BFF Travis to join her. (Crisis One, in case you forgot, was the pilot program that Dean founded before his death in season 5 to help solve domestic disputes without police intervention.)

As Theo gets wheeled into surgery at the start of the finale, he imagines getting out and seeing his family and friends, including Vic and who appears to be their future child. Vic, meanwhile, pictures herself running Crisis One in her future. As she stands on stage and her Station 19 team applauds from the audience, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), who died in the line of duty, appears from a painting to tell her, “You did good.”

A brief flash forward shows Theo is in rehab and “making it through.” The pair declare they’re going to miss each other when Vic leaves for D.C.

On her final day, the team get under the table together to help her sign her name as she says goodbye to Station 19.

Travis

Travis had a big decision to make leading up to the finale: Stay in Seattle or move to D.C. with Vic. While his family — and latest hookup with private paramedic Dominic (Johnny Sibilly) — are West Coast-based, he was scared to lose his close friendship with best friend and roommate, Vic, upon her relocation.

While fighting a wildfire in the finale, Dominic asks Travis to travel the world. As they get caught in a fire tornado, Travis images what the trip with Dominic would look like, and pictures Vic there with them.

Once to safety, Travis turns down Vic’s offer to join her in running Crisis One. “19 is my home,” he says. However, in the last few minutes of the episode, Travis shows up to the airport, and heads off to conquer D.C. with Vic after all.

“Turns out, my life is wherever you are,” he tells her.

Related: Shondaland Has a Roster of Handsome Leading Men: Where Are They Now? The men of Shondaland (Shonda Rhimes’ production company) have been making viewers swoon since Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005. Patrick Dempsey — whose Grey’s character Dr. Derek Shepherd was nicknamed “McDreamy” — was never bothered by his heartthrob status. “It’s not necessarily me, but it does help your ego,” Dempsey told Parade in 2008. Tony […]

Maya and Carina

At the end of May 23’s episode, Maya was surrounded by fire without any mask or oxygen. At the same time, her wife, Carina, found out that she was pregnant following a successful IVF transfer. (Earlier this season, the married couple also made plans to foster-to-adopt infant Liam.)

As Maya tells her team that she “doesn’t see” herself getting out alive in the first few minutes of the finale, she imagines her future with Carina and giving birth to their child. After water drops on the area, Maya is able to escape, seemingly unharmed. Carina, meanwhile, knows Maya is out there in danger and insists of suiting up and joining the Station 19. While out there, she helps deliver a baby to a stranger. As she does so, she imagines raising a family of five – two daughters, one son — with Maya.

Both women make it out of the fire unharmed, and Carina tells Maya that they are expecting twins. In the show’s flash forward, Maya is still working at Station 19.

Robert and Natasha

Robert and Natasha, the Fire Chief for all of Seattle, were living in post-engagement bliss when they got called to help put out the wildfires.

When out in the trenches, Natasha imagines saying “I do” with Robert.

Jack

Jack was a staple at the station until a traumatic brain injury earlier this season was deemed too dangerous to return to work. He found a second career as a 911 operator, while still volunteering at the Station 19 free clinic. (Jack founded the clinic in Dean’s name and honor before his injury.)

In the finale episode, he’s seen by Andy’s side as she recovers, and working alongside the rest of the Station 19 crew.