Station 19 is taking its final bow on Thursday, May 30 — and fans better brace themselves for some serious waterworks.

While speaking to TV Insider ahead of the show’s finale, Jason George, who stars as Ben Warren, shared that viewers should “have some champagne and tissues because it will be an event.” Coshowrunner Zoanne Clack added that there’s a “satisfying” ending in store.

“We wanted to serve the show with the honesty and the beauty that has already been the show and pull that forward,” she explained. “We wanted to pull some of the community aspects and pay it forward. We want all of this to continue in the world, all of the good that we believe we are bringing to the world.”

Along with plenty of emotion, George hopes the final installment will still “entertain the hell out of folks” like the show always did. “I hope it sparks conversation and deals with [tough topics] responsibly,” he said of the series’ legacy. “Hopefully, people go back and rewatch and rehash those conversations because we haven’t fixed those problems yet.”

ABC announced in December 2023 that Station 19 would be coming to an end with a shortened season 7. Shonda Rhimes, who served as an executive producer on the series, addressed the cancellation news via Instagram at the time, noting that she was grateful for an “unforgettable run.”

She added, “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays firefighter Andy Herrera, shared Rhimes’ post via her Instagram Story, adding, “Still processing this … The love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda ❤️.”

The show’s final table read prompted a flood of cast tears, as evidenced by a video Stefania Spampinato shared via Station 19’s official Instagram page on May 21.

“Most of us were crying,” the actress, 41, said. “Peter [Paige] cried throughout the whole thing but that doesn’t make news anymore he cries all the time.”

The clip cut to footage from the day the cast read through the final episode, which captured a roomful of emotions. Spampinato was seated next to her costar and onscreen wife, Danielle Savre, who comforted her as she cried. While Savre, 35, was able to hold back her tears during the final reading, she had a lot of appreciation for what the series gave her throughout its seven seasons.

“I’m really grateful that we had seven amazing years [and] that we had 100 episodes,” Savre said in the clip. “That’s really a gift that not a lot of shows can achieve and we made so many amazing memories.”

Spampinato added that she doesn’t see the ending of Station 19 as a final curtain on the series, which ran for seven seasons.

“I feel like maybe it’s not a full goodbye, maybe it’s like till soon,” she explained. “Let’s leave it at that. No goodbyes.”

Savre revisited the cast’s emotional final days while speaking with TV Insider. “It’s going to be sad no matter what the final episode is,” she said. “I am going to be bawling my eyes out. I was bawling my eyes out multiple times [on the last day of filming]. I think we all were.”

She added, “The only way you can really prepare is to hopefully embrace the last episode and what the writers really gave our fans.”