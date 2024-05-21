Stefania Spampinato had an emotional reaction to the Station 19 series finale at the cast’s final table read.

“Most of us were crying,” Spampinato, 41, said in a video from Station 19’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21. “Peter [Paige] cried throughout the whole thing but that doesn’t make news anymore he cries all the time.”

The clip cut to footage from the day the cast read through the final episode, which will be a two-parter with the first half airing on Friday, May 24. As the group sat down at their seats, boxes of tissues were spread throughout the room. In the middle of the reading, Spampinato grabbed a towel to cover her entire head as she sobbed.

Spampinato was seated next to her costar and on-screen wife, Danielle Savre, who comforted her as she cried. While Savre, 35, was able to hold back her tears during the final reading, the actress shared that she had a lot of appreciation for what the series gave her seven seasons.

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

“I’m really grateful that we had seven amazing years [and] that we had 100 episodes,” Savre said in the clip. “That’s really a gift that not a lot of shows can achieve and we made so many amazing memories.”

Savre shared she “wants to leave with” the feeling of gratitude as the show comes to an end. Meanwhile, for Spampinato, she’s not ready to close the curtain, especially for the friendships she’s made.

“I feel like maybe it’s not a full goodbye, maybe it’s like till soon,” she explained. “Let’s leave it at that. No goodbyes.”

Spampinato made her debut on Station 19, which is a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, on season 3 as her Grey’s character Dr. Carina DeLuca. She joined the main cast in season 4, later becoming the love interest of Savre’s character, Maya Bishop.

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List From Yellowstone to Evil, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024. The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued […]

ABC announced in December 2023 that Station 19 would be coming to an end with a shortened season 7. Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey’s and is an executive producer on Station 19, addressed the cancellation news.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” Rhimes, 53, wrote via Instagram at the time. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19.”

The part one of the Station 19 finale airs on ABC Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET.