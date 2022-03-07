Once a doctor, always a doctor. Sarah Drew made it clear that her season 17 appearance on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. April Kepner might not have been her final bow.

“Absolutely,” Drew, 41, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Saturday, March 5, while promoting her Lifetime movie Stolen by Their Father.

The Cruel Summer star last visited Grey Sloan Memorial briefly ahead of costar Jesse Williams‘ exit in 2021. His character, Dr. Jackson Avery, and April had divorced years earlier. Fresh off a breakup with paramedic Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), April and Jackson moved to Boston together with their daughter. It wasn’t just a happy ending for the fictional doctors.

“It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming,” Drew recalled. “It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn’t honestly know I needed.”

Though she is not set to guest star in season 18, which is currently airing on ABC, the Christmas Pen Pals actress wouldn’t turn down a role for next year — should Shondaland offer it to her. The medical drama has officially been renewed for season 19.

“Grey’s Anatomy will always have my heart,” the Everwood alum added. “They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out.”

Though she and Williams, 40, aren’t sharing the small screen anymore, they remain friendly. The New York native is crossing her fingers that she’ll get a chance to see Williams make his Broadway debut in Take Me Out later this year.

“It’s funny. Last week my son had winter break and I took him to New York to visit family and see some shows. And on our way to go get tickets to Aladdin, we passed by Jesse’s theater, so I went and snapped a little selfie and texted him!” she explained to ET. “I’m like, ‘Are you in the theater right now?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I hope I can make it. I hope my schedule allows for me to make it to see him shine.”

Drew previously told Us exclusively how she loved filming her final scenes with the Little Fires Everywhere actor.

“I had an absolute ball getting to work with Jesse again,” she gushed in April 2021. “We have such a great working relationship and such a wonderful friendship, and it’s so easy. It’s so easy to act with him. We just had so many years to pull from. We know how one another works. We know how to support one another in a scene. We know how to talk through something. We know how to be each other’s cheerleaders.”

