A pointed message? Grimes released her second new song since her split from Elon Musk, and fans couldn’t help but notice some of the track’s shadier lyrics.

The Alter Ego judge, 33, debuted “Player of Games” on Friday, December 3, two months after she and the Tesla CEO, 50, called it quits. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer / But he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” reads one lyric.

Another section of the song seemingly references Musk’s interest in space travel and colonizing Mars. “Sail away to the cold expanse of space / Even love couldn’t keep you in your place,” the lyrics continue. “But can’t you love me like that?”

The first verse also includes a reference to Europa, a moon of Jupiter: “Baby, would you still love me out on Europa or will you forget? / Baby, how can I compare to the adventure out there?”

The “Oblivion” songstress and the SpaceX founder called it quits in September after three years of dating. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said in a statement at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The duo welcomed their son, X Æ A-Xii, now 19 months, in May 2020. Shortly after the baby’s arrival, an insider told Us Weekly that parenthood was proving to be a challenge for the couple.

“Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off,” the source explained in May 2020. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

Shortly after the couple split, Grimes — whose real name is Claire Boucher — shared a new song via Instagram titled “Love.” She claimed at the time that she wrote it in response to the increased attention she experienced as a result of her breakup from the tech entrepreneur.

“It f—king sucks to be awake / Oh, Lord, I pray my soul to take,” the lyrics read. “Nobody understands because everything they hate is everything I love.”

Earlier this fall, the “Flesh Without Blood” singer revealed that she and Musk were still living together in a social media about the viral photos that showed her reading a copy of the Communist Manifesto.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was [an] opportunity to troll,” she wrote via Instagram in October. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist.”