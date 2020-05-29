Her masterpiece. Grimes is once again in the news for her quirky antics — this time, it’s because she is selling a piece of her soul as part of her first online art exhibition.

The work, titled Selling Out, is actually a legal document but will function as the acquisition of a percentage of the 32-year-old singer’s soul. “I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she told Bloomberg in an interview published on Thursday, May 28.

Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) worked with an attorney to draft the contract for the sale, which fascinated her further. “The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” she explained. “Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

The musician later wondered if the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic should alter her plan. “With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?” she asked. She ultimately decided to list the item for “best offer.”

Despite the odd sell, Grimes is passionate about art in ways that some may not realize. “I made art [for] 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard,” she said. “I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music.”

In the midst of preparing for her show, the Canada native also became a mother. She and Elon Musk welcomed son X Æ A-Xii earlier this month. The pair caused a stir when they announced their baby’s name as X Æ A-12. Due to California law, they changed the moniker to include Roman numerals rather than numbers.

Grimes revealed how to pronounce the name via Instagram. “It’s just X, like the letter X,” she wrote. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Musk, 48, claimed during an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that the pronunciation was different. “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name,” he said. “I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is pronounced like ‘ash.’”