Friends know best! Gus Kenworthy opened up to Us Weekly about where he thinks his pals Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham stand in their relationship following their split.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s really my place to speculate,” the 26-year-old Olympian told Us at the 5th annual Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event at The Plaza in New York City on Friday, September 7. “I believe [Colton] told me that they’re working on things.”

The athlete continued: “I think that they’re in a good place. I don’t know if they’re back together or if they’re not going to be together, but I think that they’re in a good place.”

The update comes just one month after Us Weekly reported that Haynes, 30, and Leatham, 46, were “talking again” three months after their brief breakup.

An insider told Us in August that the Teen Wolf actor made “an abrupt decision to end things, but he can’t get rid of the love he has for Jeff in his heart,” noting Haynes “has a very sentimental side to him and is sensitive.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former pair split following six months of marriage. A source told Us at the time that “Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” adding, “since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.” The Arrow star filed for divorce from the celebrity floral designer four days later.

The two tied the knot in a desert wedding in Palm Springs, California in October 2017. Close pal Kris Jenner officiated the star-studded ceremony attended by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and more.

