Ready for a reconciliation? Three months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Jeff Leatham, Colton Haynes and his ex are “talking again,” a source tells Us Weekly.

According to the source, the 30-year-old Teen Wolf actor made “an abrupt decision to end things, but he can’t get rid of the love he has for Jeff in his heart,” adding that he “has a very sentimental side to him and is sensitive.”

The source also notes that “there’s still a connection between them.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 4 that Haynes and the 46-year-old celebrity floral designer were ending their marriage after six months. Four days later, the Arrow star filed for divorce, according to documents obtained by Us at the time.

“Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” a source told Us of their split. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

Haynes first revealed the duo’s relationship in a sweet Instagram post in February 2017. The following month, Leatham proposed on the beach in Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The former pair wed in a ceremony officiated by close friend Kris Jenner in October 2017 in Palm Springs, California. Other famous friends in attendance included Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Grossman, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Prior to their breakup, the American Horror Story alum hinted at trouble when he deleted many photos of Leatham on Instagram in May. The two subsequently unfollowed each other.

