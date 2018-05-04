Trouble in paradise? Colton Haynes deleted many of his recent photos with husband Jeff Leatham on Instagram, and the pair unfollowed each other.

Haynes’ most recent Instagram post with Leatham is from January 21. “On this day…many moons ago…I met the love of my life @jeffleatham in Paris…here’s to love, laughter, & happily ever after 🙂 Happy anniversary boo bah,” he captioned a series of loved-up throwback photos from throughout their relationship.

Leatham, 46, last shared a video of the Arrow actor, 29, on March 24. In a tribute to his late mother-in-law, he wrote, “Thank you for the gift of Beautiful Colton and his Brother and Sisters,” alongside a clip of Haynes dancing with his mom, Dana, who passed away in late March after battling advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

The florist has been noticeably absent from the Teen Wolf alum’s Instagram in recent weeks. Haynes traveled to Coachella with friends — including Arrow castmates Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Aisha Tyler, and Jean-Luc Bilodeau — on April 13 while Leatham appeared to be working at a wedding. The actor was still wearing his wedding ring in a photo shared on April 10, and he gave his husband a shout-out in an April 1 post. “My husband is the sweetest. Thx for making this Easter magical as always my love @jeffleatham,” he wrote. “Miss u!!!”

Haynes shared on Thursday, May 3, a preview of a demo he wrote and recorded. In “Man It Sucks,” he sings, “Man it sucks / When someone figures out your games and don’t wanna play ‘em no more / We’re crying in our bed and making our way to the floor / Man it sucks / And I don’t like when you’re staying out all night and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world just to be left alone / And man it sucks.”

The American Horror Story alum revealed on April 9 he signed on to return as a series regular for season 7 of Arrow. The CW superhero series films in Vancouver.

Haynes and Leatham tied the knot in October 2017 in a lavish ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

