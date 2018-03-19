Reunited and it feels so good! Gus Kenworthy and the dog he adopted from a dog farm during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are finally together.

The skier and his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, picked up the dog on Sunday, March 18, and Kenworthy recently gushed about his new pet in an interview with Us Weekly. “There are 90 dogs that are coming back from Korea to Canada and the U.S.,” the Head & Shoulders ambassador told Us. “One of them is coming home with me and Matt. Her name is Beemo and she’s really the cutest thing.”

The pup was named after a character from the cartoon Adventure Time, like the athlete’s other adopted dog, Jake. “I like human names for dogs. When we were coming up with a name from Beemo, we were going over pop queens and divas,” he said. “But then I kind of just wanted to keep it in the family with her older brother who lives with my ex, so we went with another character which is Beemo.”

The couple have yet to decide where they’ll be living with the dog since they’re currently staying in Wilkas’ NYC apartment, which doesn’t allow pets — and the athlete rarely stays in his home in Denver. “We might be moving to a new place in the city or just be in Denver for a while,” Kenworthy told Us. “She’ll be well taken care of either way.”

The Olympian couldn’t contain his excitement prior to his reunion with Beemo and shared a video on his Instagram Story, showing that he and his beau were on their way to pick her up from the Humane Society in Montreal, Canada. Kenworthy later shared a clip of the small dog, and he’s heard saying: “Hi Beemo! We missed you!”

He also shared an Instagram selfie with his beau and Beemo. “ICYMI: WE ADOPTED A BABY FROM KOREA!!! Our sweet puppy Beemo is finally out of quarantine and was reunited with us today and I couldn’t be happier!!!” he captioned the snap on Sunday. “It breaks my heart to think that she was being raised for slaughter. I can’t thank the Humane Society International (@hsiglobal) enough for shutting down the dog meat farm she was on and for bringing all 90 dogs back safely! Go support @hsiglobal!!! #DogsAreFriendsNotFood”

Watch the video above to hear Kenworthy talk all about his new life with his adopted puppy!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!