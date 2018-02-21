Something to bark about! Gus Kenworthy returned home from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, with a litter of puppies, and he plans to adopt again while in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the 2018 Games.

“I’m visiting a dog farm with the Humane Society International on the 23rd,” the freestyle skier and Head & Shoulders ambassador, 26, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s pretty likely I’ll bring one back with me.”

Four years ago, Kenworthy and his then-boyfriend, Robin Macdonald, stayed behind in Sochi for more than a month after the Olympics ended so that the athlete could rescue four stray puppies and their mother, in addition to arranging kennels and vaccinations. One dog died before the couple left Sochi, and another died shortly after arriving in New York City.

Since then, the Colorado native and his mother, Pip, have continued to care for the momma dog, Mamuchka, while pups Jake and Mishka live with Macdonald in Vancouver.

“My mom likes the dog more than my brothers, and so I’ve been replaced,” Kenworthy previously told Us. “But it’s good. They love each other and it’s nice. … To me, having a dog is having a best friend. It’s having a loyal and faithful companion that’s by your side no matter what.”

To learn more about Kenworthy, visit teamusa.org. The 2018 Winter Olympics air on NBC.

