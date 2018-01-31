Must love dogs! Olympic alpine skier Gus Kenworthy is headed back to the Olympics for the second time, but before he heads to PyeongChang, South Korea, he made time to sit down with Us Weekly to tell Us about his love for his furry friends. To hear the Team USA veteran, 26, gush over his best dog friends, watch the video above from our “OlymPets Moments” series.

During the skier’s first trip to the games in 2014, the Team USA veteran ended up leaving with not only a silver medal, but also a handful of rescued pups!

One of his rescued pups from Sochi now lives with his mom, Pip Tyler. “They are just obsessed with each other. My mom likes the dog more than my brothers and so [we’ve] been replaced!” The openly gay athlete has two older brothers, Hugh and Nick Kenworthy. He continued, “But it’s good, they love each other and it’s nice.”

For the Olympic veteran, a dog is truly a man’s best friend. “It’s having a loyal and faithful companion that’s by your side not matter what,” he explained to Us.

Kenworthy also admitted to Us that although he loves dogs, he’s not going to be winning any medals for being dog dad of the year.

“I love dogs to absolute death, but I have a hard time not letting them in the bed,” he admitted. “I don’t know if they’re the best behaved puppies – probably in large part due to me – but they’re the best dogs ever,” he gushed.

To learn more about Kenworthy, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin February 8 and will air on NBC.

