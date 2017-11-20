Gwen Stefani seems to have found her own personal harmony.

The Voice coach, 48, opened up to Marie Claire magazine in its Holiday 2017 issue about life with beau Blake Shelton, who she said is “her best friend.”

“It’s very tribal. Blake has a sister, she comes [over] with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place,” the No Doubt frontwoman, who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, explains of life on the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch. “Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the No Doubt singer and Shelton, 41, were dating in November 2015, and the fashion designer recently gushed on her bliss during an interview with Extra on Tuesday, November 14. “I’m on a good run right now,” she said. “I’m having a lot of fun. Life is a journey … I feel really blessed.”

While things are in a good place now, the singer also candidly spoke about the struggle that led her to her newfound happiness. “What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story,” she told the magazine. “I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that.”

“For a long time, I could not understand why I’d had so much heartache in my life,” she added. “I have parents who are still married and in love. I had such loving role models. I didn’t understand it.”

Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman, Rossdale, but split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert for five years before splitting in July 2015.

