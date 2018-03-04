Gwen Stefani to Headline Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood

Move over, Britney Spears and Celine Dion, and make room for Gwen Stefani! The No Doubt singer is going to have her own Las Vegas show at Planet Hollywood, a source tells Us Weekly.

The “Make Me Like You” singer, 48, is planning a Sin City residency and posted a pic on Sunday, March 4, that showed her backstage with Jennifer Lopez at her Las Vegas concert. “@jlo your Vegas show was so good!” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #eyecandy #inspired #jennyfromtheblock #justagirlfromanaheim.

“She went to the show last night to check out the venue she’ll be playing,” the source tells Us. “She was dancing the whole night!”

Planet Hollywood has played host to both Lopez’s and Spears’ successful Vegas residencies, while Dion performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Mariah Carey is also reportedly planning to head back to Nevada for shows at The Venetian, and Lady Gaga will be kicking off her shows at the MGM in Las Vegas in December.

Perez Hilton also reported Stefani’s residency plans and it appears fans are already saving up for tickets to see the Voice coach in concert.

“@gwenstefani + Vegas is a perfect match,” tweeted one fan. “Wow, how awesome!” wrote another, referencing Stefani’s broad fan base. “I can imagine all age shows where us adults will gather for a girls, family, and couples night out and I can imagine all the young girls wanting to attend your concert for their birthday parties, etc.! I normally don’t go to Vegas but I am now!”

“Let’s get on the plane and move back to Las Vegas if @gwenstefani starts a residency,” another commented. “I will happily do the sales, marketing, babysit, whatever to help. Lol. So excited #LasVegas.”

And one fan summed it up by tweeting, “Is Vegas turning into a gay paradise? Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey residencies. Who’s next, Madonna?”

