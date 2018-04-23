No offense Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin — but Gwyneth Paltrow is just now experiencing her first “adult relationship.”

While the Oscar winner was praising her fiancé Brad Falchuk, she took a subtle shot at at her famous exes, which include Pitt, Affleck and the Coldplay frontman.

“For the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” the Goop CEO told couples therapist Esther Perel in an interview published on Sunday, April 22, in The Sunday Times.

“What came up in the first couple years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm,” Paltrow continued, “how I feared intimacy and communication.”

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 45, and Pitt, 54, called off their engagement in 1997 after nearly three years together. At the time she was only 24. “I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready,” she told Howard Stern in 2015. “He was too good for me.” The star then dated Affleck, 45, on and off from 1997 to 2000. She and ex-husband Martin, 41, meanwhile, share kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 12. (The pair were married for 10 years before they announced their decision to “consciously uncouple” in 2014.)

“In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, ‘I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,’ and let myself think he’s the one with the problem,” Paltrow told Perel. “In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy.”

Paltrow used to keep finding herself in the same situation when it came to men. “I had two typical types of relationships: one where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over,” she revealed. “And one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship — and those relationships were very-short lived.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that Paltrow and producer Falchuk were engaged. The duo, who met on the set of Glee in 2014, confirmed their engagement in January. On April 14, the couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with pals, including Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.

Paltrow gushed about the party on Instagram writing, “We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

