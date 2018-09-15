Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Once Tried to Stage an Intervention for Lily Allen

Lily Allen reveals in her new memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, that Chris Martin and his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, tried to stage an intervention and get her to seek treatment for alcohol and drug addiction as her life spiraled out of control.

The “Smile” singer, 33, details her struggle with substance abuse in her autobiography and recalls collapsing at a 2014 Halloween party hosted in L.A. by Kate Hudson.

Allen, who dressed in costume as controversial music producer Dr. Luke, writes of spending the night straddling and writhing on Orlando Bloom before smashing her head into his and knocking herself out cold, according to an excerpt in The Sun.

Martin escorted her home and left a note for Allen asking her to call him.

“He and Gwyneth had just broken up, but they were together in L.A. doing their unconscious coupling thing,” she writes. “They asked me over for Sunday lunch.”

In an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, September 15, Allen described what happened after she arrived at their Malibu home.

“They’ve got this amazing garden that goes from the top of the cliff down to the sea. Chris was so full of energy, he grabbed me and was like, ‘Come on! I want to take you for a walk.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ He’s very sweet for taking the time.”

The singer reveals in her book that the pair put her in touch with their marriage counselor.

“I didn’t go, but it was the wake-up call I needed,” she explains. “I realized I was ill.”

The British star has previously admitted to hiring female prostitutes for sex as her marriage to Sam Cooper fell apart and she suffered post-natal depression after welcoming two children following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“I was behaving in a way that was the opposite of being sexually liberated or free, I was trapped in a cycle,” she writes. “I was addicted to the drink and drugs I was consuming and the sex I was chasing.”

Now drug-free, Allen adds that she will “always be grateful” to the Coldplay singer for his help.

