Lily Allen had good reason for titling her new album No Shame. The English pop star, 33, says she slept with female escorts during her marriage to Sam Cooper, but she also tells fans she’s not ashamed.

Allen made the confession on Instagram on Saturday, September 1. “Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era,” she told followers, referencing the album she released in 2014. “I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore.”

She continued, “The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’ !”

When a fan asked if there was something wrong with being a female escort, Allen responded, “I’m not proud because I was married at the time.”

The singer elaborated on her confession in an interview with Australian TV show The Project on Tuesday, September 4. “It is more about hotel rooms like the one we are sitting in, and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband,” she said. “It is not like steamy, raunchy — although that is what the tabloids made it out to be like. [A] sort of lesbian prostitute sex romp, which I guess it was, in a way.”

She added, “It’s more about a period of time when I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits’ end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story.”

Allen and Cooper separated in 2016 after five years of marriage. The exes share two kids: Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5. They finalized their divorce in June.

In addition to her memoir, Allen is currently promoting her album No Shame and preparing for a concert tour of the same name.

