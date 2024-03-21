Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her former babysitter is now a famous celebrity.

While playing a game of fact or fiction on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Hot Ones, Paltrow, 51, revealed that Kiefer Sutherland was in charge of looking after her when she was a child.

“Fact. Isn’t that cool?” Paltrow replied after being asked if it was true that the actor used to babysit her.

The Goop founder then explained how Sutherland, now 57, got the role in the first place.

“I was at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, where my mom (actress Blythe Danner) was doing plays, and he was an apprentice and he babysat me and my brother [Jake Paltrow],” she raved before adding, “He was awesome.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Babysat Other Stars: Tia, Tamera Mowry and More To change the diaper of a future star! Everyone from Keanu Reeves to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were once babysat by another celeb. Click through to see Hollywood's very own babysitters' club!

According to People, Sutherland discussed his prior job in a 2009 interview, saying, “I was working in a theater with [Gwyneth’s] mother … and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two.”

As he was reminiscing, he mentioned he couldn’t believe how “fast” time had gone by.

“I think it was very funny because it’s unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18,” he recalled. “And obviously, they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, ‘Well, that must be another girl,’ because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old.”

Since his days of babysitting, Sutherland has gone on to be a household name, starring in various action-packed shows and movies. He’s best known for portraying counter terrorism agent Jack Bauer in the FX show 24, which included 124 episodes and aired from 2001 to 2014. The series then continued to use the iconic character for 12 more episodes in the TV mini series 24: Live Another Day. Sutherland was also the lead in the Netflix drama Designated Survivor from 2016 to 2019, and he appeared in other projects, including Rabbit Hole, The First Lady, Pompeii and The Fugitive.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cutest Photos With Daughter Apple and Son Moses: Family Album Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first. The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006. After 10 years of […]

Now that Paltrow is a mom to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, she’s gained plenty of babysitting experience herself, including watching Beyoncé‘s now 12 year old daughter, Blue Ivy, back in 2016 during the Super Bowl so the singer could focus on her halftime performance.

“It’s really funny,” Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight at the time, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “It’s like my kids’ dad and Blue’s mom are always doing these incredible, mind-boggling things and I’m always with the kids and the snack bag and baby wipes and juice boxes.”