Gwyneth Paltrow’s rep has addressed the reports of Blythe Danner exiting a charity event in an ambulance.

A rep for Paltrow’s lifestyle company, Goop, told People on Monday, July 15, that the actress’ mother, 81, is “completely fine” following the incident. Danner’s own rep also told the outlet she is “absolutely OK.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

People initially reported that Danner was taken away via an ambulance on Saturday, July 13, in the Hamptons. Danner was in attendance at the Springs Food Pantry’s E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 event, which was held at the Corbett Estate in East Hampton, New York.

After her mom’s health scare, Gwyneth, 51, was spotted at the Surf Lodge in Montauk on Sunday, July 14, to support her pal Kate Hudson‘s performance.

Danner shared Gwyneth and son Jake Paltrow with her late husband, Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002 from oral cancer.

Nearly two decades later, Danner revealed that she underwent treatment for the same cancer.

“Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it’s unusual for a couple to have the same cancer,” she told People in a November 2022 interview, adding that when she was first diagnosed she “looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, ‘Are you lonely up there?’ It’s a sneaky disease. But I’m fine and dandy now. And I’m lucky to be alive.”

Danner was diagnosed in 2018 with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of the disease that develops in the salivary glands. She underwent multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and other treatments. Two years after her initial diagnosis, Danner underwent a final surgery that successfully removed all of the cancerous tissue.

After Danner decided to go public with her health struggles, Gwyneth gushed about how tough and brave her mom was while receiving her various treatments.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Photos With Kids Apple and Moses Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first. The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006. After 10 years of […]

“My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know,” Gwyneth said to People in 2022. “I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her.”

Gwyneth and Danner have a strong bond. In July 2023, the mother-daughter duo stepped out together at a Hamptons party for Goop. They were joined by Gwyneth’s daughter Apple for the special occasion.

“GG for @goop and @gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with @juliusfewmd,” Gwyneth captioned a slideshow of pictures from the special event.