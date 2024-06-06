Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, is breaking down what he thinks led to their split.

“I have some ideas,” Anderson, 37, told E! News on Thursday, June 6. “Personally, I think outside influences got involved. And I don’t want to pinpoint it yet, because I’m still processing, but I’d go to work and then her mind would just run rampant. And I’m still trying to figure out, how did it happen so fast?”

In Anderson’s mind, those close to Blanchard, 32, altered the course of their relationship. “I mean people in her inner circle, things like that got in her head,” he explained. “It just turned it.”

For Anderson, the speed of the breakup was surprising. “That’s my thing, when I say I’m blindsided — really, I’m blindsided about how fast things occur,” he said. “It’s like a snowball and I haven’t been able to stop it. It’s just one of those where it’s gonna continue to roll.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Pop Culture Relevance Explained: TV Shows and More Law & Crime/YouTube Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made headlines for more than just murder. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was granted parole in September of that year. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, the year after her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine […]

Blanchard and Anderson tied the knot in 2022 while she was still in prison. (Gypsy went to prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.)

In April, she filed for divorce from him, and days later, she filed for a restraining order against him. Gypsy clarified exclusively to Us Weekly in May that the restraining order is based solely on finances, and is not a no-contact order.

Following her split from Anderson, Gypsy rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker — but she told Us that he “honestly wasn’t” the reason she filed to dissolve her marriage from Anderson.

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” she said in May. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage. And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker’s Relationship Timeline Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker began their relationship as pen pals. Following the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, Urker wrote Blanchard a “letter of support” while she was incarcerated. The twosome kept in touch while Blanchard served her prison sentence and eventually shared a smooch when he visited her in jail. (She […]

Now, viewers are getting a glimpse into Gypsy’s marriage with Anderson through Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up docuseries. During the premiere episode, which aired on Monday, June 3, Anderson admitted that marrying Gypsy “wasn’t easy.”

“Right now, I just want this to work,” he said. “Everybody’s giving us a 50-50 shot but, you know, I feel it’s 100 percent.”

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiere on Lifetime Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.