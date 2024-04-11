Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a restraining order against her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

According to court documents obtained by People, Blanchard’s attorneys filed the order in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana.

The news comes a few days after Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 8, that Blanchard, 32, filed for divorce from the special education teacher, 37, after two years of marriage.

News of the former couple’s split came in March after Blanchard shared a statement via her private Facebook account, per People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote at the time. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Since announcing her separation, Blanchard has been spotted in Louisiana with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The pair, who got engaged in 2018 but split the following year, recently got matching tattoos.

A few days after Blanchard confirmed the breakup, Anderson broke his silence and shared how he was faring.

“I’m not doing well with it,” he confessed to the Daily Mail on Friday, April 6. “For me, it just came out of the blue.”

Anderson also admitted that he was surprised his estranged wife was still close to Urker, telling the outlet, “I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.”

Blanchard and Anderson first connected in 2020 when he wrote her letter while she was in prison.

Gypsy was behind bars for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015 with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was granted parole in September 2023 and was ultimately released the following December after serving for seven years.

While in prison, Gypsy became a pop-culture phenomenon as her story was told through various documentaries and TV series, including The Act starring Joey King.

Anderson and Gypsy had a jailhouse wedding ceremony in July 2022. Before her release, Gypsy shared that she wanted to have another reception as a free woman.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she said to People. “Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”