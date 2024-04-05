Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been making headlines since her December 2023 prison release. Most recently, Blanchard has been spotted out with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

As she acclimated back into society after being behind bars for seven years, Blanchard started an Instagram account and showed off her relationship with husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married in 2022.

In late March 2024, Blanchard reportedly announced in a Facebook post that she and Anderson had split.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote, multiple outlets reported. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

In the days that followed, Blanchard was spotted out with Urker and the two got matching tattoos. Urker learned of Blanchard’s story after the Mommy Dead and Dearest documentary was released in 2017, so he sent her a letter in prison. They got engaged in 2018 but split while she was still behind bars. (Blanchard served seven years of a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder following the death of her mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.)

When it comes to the status of their relationship, Urker said he and Blanchard are “just hanging out as friends” in a recent TikTok Live.

But who is Blanchard’s ex-fiancé? Keep scrolling for everything to know about Urker:

Urker and Blanchard Were Friends 1st

Before their engagement, Blanchard became “fast friends” with Urker, she told E! News in 2019.

“It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone,” she recalled. “We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa. It wasn’t too late after that that I sent him a visitation form to come and visit me.”

They shared a “a closed mouth kiss” in the prison visiting room and that changed their relationship.

Urker Has a Big Family

During the same interview, Blanchard revealed that her then-fiancé was “one of five” kids.

Urker and Blanchard Had a Rocky Romance

Before calling off the engagement for good, Urker and Blanchard hit a bump in the road and briefly split in August 2019. They reunited shortly thereafter. However, it’s unclear what ultimately went wrong.

Urker Has Tattoos

Most notably, he and Blanchard have matching husky dog tattoos which they got in April 2024.