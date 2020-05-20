Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 After Alleged Murder-Suicide Attempt

Actor Hagen Mills died by suicide on Tuesday, May 19, after he allegedly tried to kill the mother of his child in Kentucky. He was 29.

According to the Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky, police responded to a residence on Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been shot. Erica Price, who sustained gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, met authorities outside the home. She told officers that Mills was the shooter and he was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Price — who shared a daughter with the Baskets alum — was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Police later learned that Mills held his daughter and Price’s mother in the residence until the 34-year-old came home. When she entered the residence, the Swedish Dicks star shot her and then killed himself. Her mother and the pair’s young child were not physically harmed during the altercation.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, May 20, that Mills’ mother said he had been living in Hollywood for several years but he also had a home in Kentucky. His mom went on to note that his passion was his 4-year-old daughter.

Mills appeared on Baskets, Swedish Dicks, Involuntarily Single, Ashley, Puncture Wounds and Billy the Kid: New Evidence. His most recent role was in the film Star Light, which is set to be released in August. He also starred in several shorts, including Remnant, Magazine Money, A Standard Story, Abyss of Being and Downhill.

Mills retreated from his social media platforms in February 2017, when his last tweet was posted. His Instagram account, meanwhile, was set to private.

The majority of his Twitter posts seemed to be about his daughter, whom he introduced to his followers as Mila in February 2016, days after she was born. “I love this blue eyed baby girl more than anything else in this world,” he wrote in April 2016.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).