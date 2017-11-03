Heating up! Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are “dating,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re definitely very into each other,” says the insider.

The duo have been spotted out together multiple times in recent weeks. As previously reported, the “Stitches” singer, 19, attended the Halloween party that Baldwin threw with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye at Delilah in West Hollywood on Tuesday, October 31.

“At the end of the night, Hailey was with Shawn and they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “They left together at the end of the night.”

The fete was also attended by Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and Blake Griffin, who Jenner has been dating in recent months.

Mendes and Baldwin, 20, returned to the restaurant together the following night, a source tells Us.

While it’s unclear how long the two have been dating, they were spotted by fans at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horrors Nights last month, and then at dinner together a few days later. Baldwin also attended Mendes’ Brooklyn concert in August.

Baldwin previously dated Justin Bieber and was linked to Drake in 2016. Mendes and Camila Cabello were rumored to be dating earlier this year, but the singer shut down the reports in March.

The model also has a thing for another guitar-playing crooner. “I am obsessed with John Mayer,” she told ES Magazine in August 2016. “I love him. I just think he’s so talented. I have his documentary in my iTunes. I watch it all the time. I know [his 2006 album] Continuum start to finish, every word.”

Mendes is friends with the 40-year-old singer and has even performed with him on stage. In April, Mendes surprised fans by taking the stage during the Toronto stop on Mayer’s Search for Everything tour. The two performed a mashup of Mendes’” Mercy” and Mayer’s “In Your Atmosphere.”

Following the show, Mendes tweeted: “Damn. John Mayer is the best. My job is the best. U guys are the best. What an insane night.”

