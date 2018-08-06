Saturday, August 4, was not a good morning in Baltimore for Nikki Blonsky. The Hairspray star broke down in tears on Instagram Live after her account was hacked.

“Guys, I just want to let you know that I’ve been hacked on my Instagram,” a visibly emotional Blonsky, 29, told her followers. “Somebody took over my account and they are writing to all the most important people in my life, calling them horrible, horrible things, being racist, being mean about gays. It’s a hater.”

In the middle of her livestream, the actress’ mother began yelling from another room. “What’s the black under your left eye?” she asked, referencing the mascara dripping down her daughter’s cheek. “She needs to get off social media. She’s too much on it. Too much!”

After begging her mom to “be quiet,” Blonsky continued, “You guys know that I love each and every one of you for who you are, and this is not me writing these things. Please, you have to know this. My mom is right here. I am heartbroken. I am sick. I don’t know why somebody would want to do this, but you know what? It’s OK. Karma’s a bitch!”

Nikki Blonsky‘s instagram was hacked and she went live to report on it… pic.twitter.com/Mc5LeA3yIB — Joe Hegyes (@HegyesJoe) August 5, 2018

The Queen Sized star went on to call the hacker a “sad person,” a “bully” and a “coward.” She added, “I feel sorry for you because you don’t have the family and friends that I do.”

It appears she has since regained control of her Instagram page.

Blonsky has largely kept a low profile since starring opposite Zac Efron in the 2007 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hairspray. She most recently appeared in the 2017 drama The Last Movie Star.

