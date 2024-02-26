Halle Berry and Halle Bailey are proving that two Halles are better than one.

The duo posed together in a series of sweet snaps while attending the LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami Major League Soccer game at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Sunday, February 25.

“When two Halles link up 🤍 truly adore you @hallebailey,” Berry, 57, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 26. Bailey, 23, replied, “I was living for this moment!! thank you for being so kind to me you’ve made my life 😭💕💕🥰”

On X, Berry also posted a pic with a caption that read “HB2,” and Bailey replied, “The best time !!”

Related: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl. The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023. Throughout film’s press tour, which saw […]

The Little Mermaid star also shared pics of the pair via her Instagram Story, writing, “About last night with the queen @halleberry,” and another which read, “Can u tell I’m freaking out.”

To state the obvious, the pair share strikingly similar names, which they have commented on in the past. When Bailey was cast as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, a fan confused the two. The Catwoman star, however, had the perfect reply to the mix-up.

“Can’t wait to see you under da sea,” a user wrote in December 2021, to which Berry replied, “… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!”

Berry also penned a sweet message to Bailey after news broke that she would be a Disney princess, writing via X in July 2019, “In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!,”

In response, Bailey wrote, “This means the world. happy to share names with you. love you lots.”

Related: Halle Berry's Incredible Body Through the Years As the actress turns 48, Us Weekly is looking back at her age-defying body over the past decade

During a May 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked Bailey whether her parents considered the similarities when naming her.

“Yes, well my family, we’ve always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she’s amazing,” she said. “And originally when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn’t have worked.”

She continued, “And they ultimately decided [on] Halle, and it’s very similar to Halle Berry. But there’s no one else I would rather have a similar name to cause she’s so cool.”

Bailey also gushed about meeting Berry at the Oscars in March 2023, saying, “She was so kind to me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you!’” She added that Berry has “always been really supportive” to her over social media, noting they had a “few inbox interactions.”

“She’s, like, an angel,” Bailey said.