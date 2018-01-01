Halle Berry Bids 2017 Farewell With Her Middle Finger

Ending the year with a strong message. Halle Berry had a little help from her middle finger as she bid 2017 adieu with an Instagram message on Sunday, December 31.

“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go f–k themselves when needed,” she captioned a photo of herself sticking her tongue out, with her middle finger — wrapped in rings made of bent nails — up at the camera. “P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!”

The Oscar-winning actress has had a rough end to the year. “Done with love,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on December 13, over a picture of a black rope laid out in the shape of a heart. She also included three bicep flex emojis.

Just hours before her post, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the 51-year-old actress and Alex Da Kid had broken up after months of dating. Berry and the music producer first went public with their romance in September when both posted black-and-white photos of themselves cuddling and captioned it “My balance.”

Berry finalized her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, in December 2016. She was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997, and Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She also shares daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey.

