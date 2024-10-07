Halle Berry is getting candid about her past romances and how her relationship with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, is different from the rest.

“This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in in my whole life,” Berry, 58, shared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, October 7, referencing her four-year romance with Hunt, 54. “I can’t get past three years. We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how big it was for me personally.”

Berry, who has been dating Hunt since 2020, noted that Hunt has had “long relationships” before, but she hasn’t had any romances that survived past three years.

“We both were scared,” she explained of passing the three-year mark. “He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f—ing shoe. Because I just can’t get past that. It’s been such a relief, like, ‘OK, yes, I can do this relationship thing.’”

Berry added that Hunt is her “person” and she just “know[s] it.”

“[He’s] calm and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, searching for, needing,” she gushed.

Berry went on to explain why she always ended up leaving relationships after three years — and shared how her relationship with Hunt feels very different.

“There was something about it that felt wildly familiar, but I realized that I had just gotten into things for all the wrong reasons, and it always became clear to me what those wrong reasons were at about three years,” she shared with Shepard, 49. “But because I got into this thing with Van in a different way, that feeling never came because I didn’t get into it for the wrong reasons.”

Berry, who shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, noted that in her past relationships she always “made it happen,” but Hunt just “showed up” at the perfect time.

“I thought, ‘I could not do this. I didn’t want it.’ I was gonna live alone, be single forever, just raise my kids, do my job, and then he came when I wasn’t trying to manipulate it, I wasn’t trying to make it happen,” she explained. “He just showed up. … He was chosen for me.”

Berry and Hunt started dating during COVID and have been going strong ever since.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite. They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023.