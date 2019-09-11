



Laughing at herself! Halle Berry made light of an Instagram comment that called her out when she posted a photo of her hand.

“Today I was touched by an angel,” the actress, 53, captioned a pic of herself holding a butterfly on Monday, September 9. “#SpiritAnimal.”

Another Instagram user pointed out the weathered nature of her hand in the comments section, writing: “The hands of a construction worker.”

However, Berry did not take the remark as an insult. “I knew somebody was gonna crack on the [hand],” she replied on Tuesday, September 10, adding three laugh-cry emojis.

The Oscar winner opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2018 about being in “the best shape of my life.” Her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, revealed at the time that she alternates between yoga, boxing, cardio and weights five days a week. “She’s one of those special individuals who, even if she has one to two hours of sleep, she’ll get the work done,” he told Us. “It will take a lot for her to say, ‘Hey, I can’t train today.’”

Berry later detailed how she teaches her 5-year-old son, Maceo, about acceptance. “My job is to bring him down here [to the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade], let him experience the love, the unity and discover on his own what this is all about. I think that’s what my job is,” she explained exclusively to Us in June. “It’s not to mind-lead, it’s to lead an experience. [Maceo can] be who he is and make up his own mind and … develop his own sensibilities.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star, who is also the mother of 11-year-old daughter Nahla, is glad she waited to enter the realm of parenthood too. “You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” she told Us in May. “You know yourself better. You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly. When you wait later in life, you can really put your kids forward, I think, in a more meaningful way.”

Berry shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

