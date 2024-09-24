Halle Berry Says Prince Asked Her Out on a Piece of Paper

Halle Berry revealed that Prince once asked her out at his concert in a very unique way.

The Oscar winner, 58, shared the story on the Monday, September 23, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that she was a big fan of the musician and went to see him live when a stagehand wandered over and handed her a note from the Purple One himself.

“He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no?’ I went, ‘Yes!’ I mean, I’m at his concert, right?” Berry recalled.

“Came back out again [with another piece of paper that said], ‘Would you go out with me?’” Berry continued.

Related: Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez […]

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Berry if she checked one of the boxes, to which she responded, “No. I didn’t send the paper back.”

The Never Let Go actress also shared the flattering compliment she once received from boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“I’ll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it’s Muhammad Ali,” Berry explained. “I said, ‘Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!’ And he said, ‘Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.’”

Backstage at Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live taping, Berry had an interesting encounter with another famous boxer: Mike Tyson. The X-Men star revealed that she gave Tyson and his wife, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer, menopause advice.

“We got into a talk there with his wife Kiki, and I told her, ‘I got you,’” Berry said. “[I said] ‘When the time comes, I’m going to know everything about this topic.’ I didn’t have help. I’m now 58 and nobody helped me. So I want to be the voice of the future for these women and help them get the information they need before it hits them and they think they’re crazy.”

“[Tyson] was like, ‘So what is this menopause? What is it?’” Berry continued. “He was like, ‘It doesn’t affect your sex does it?’ And I said, ‘Well, it can.’ But if you get things early that you need — the education, the information — it doesn’t have to [affect your sex life]. You can stay juicy as a peach.”

Berry previously opened up about experiencing a herpes scare that was actually a case of perimenopause.

During a conversation with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in March, the actress said that her physician told her she had the “worst case of herpes he’d ever seen.”

The Catwoman star said when she met boyfriend Van Hunt, who she described as “the man of my dreams,” that menopause was “not even a thought on my mind” at her age. “So we’re having our thing, we’re having sex and everything is great,” she said.

Related: How Celebs With Similar Names Feel About Being Confused for Each Other Confusing Catwoman and The Little Mermaid is understandable when celebrities like Halle Berry and Halle Bailey share near-identical monikers. Stars including Tom Holland and Tom Hollander, Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott and more have been convincing Hollywood they’re seeing double for years, but they really just share similar names. When Mulroney was asked whether it […]

“So one day, we’re having sex like normal,” she recalled. “I wake up in the morning, I go to the bathroom, and guess what? I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina.”

Berry noted how “terrible” she felt, adding that she consulted with a gynecologist. When Berry told her doctor that she was “really excited” about her new relationship, he warned that she “messed up” and had an STD. She and Hunt subsequently underwent testing, and their results were negative.

“Neither one of us has herpes,” Berry said. “I realized, after the fact, that [the sensation] is a symptom of perimenopause.”

Berry said her doctor “had no knowledge” of perimenopause, which is described as the transitional phase before menopause characterized by hormonal fluctuations and irregular menstrual cycles. “[He] didn’t prepare me,” she said. “That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve gotta use my platform. I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference.’”