Halle Berry Shares Birthday Tribute to ‘Fine Ass’ Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is celebrating her longtime love, Van Hunt, on his birthday.

“Don’t count your candles baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 8.

Berry, 57, concluded her message by writing, “Happy Birthday with ya fine ass @vanhunt,” alongside a firework emoji.

Her post featured a carousel of photos of Hunt, 54, who she has been dating since 2020. The first snap was of the couple outside on a balcony with Hunt sweetly standing behind Berry holding her hand as they both admired the view together. The second image was an artistic black and white headshot of Hunt wearing a hat. The next one showed the pair all dressed up in evening wear. Berry even included a cute selfie of the twosome where they appeared to be in a beach-like setting. She finished off her birthday pictures with a solo shot of Hunt.

This isn’t the first time the actress has shouted out her man on social media. Last month, she gave fans an inside look at the pair’s Valentine’s Day by sharing a picture to her Instagram Story of a heart-shaped breakfast and a V-Day themed red-and-white cake that said “I love you, angel” on it.

That same day, she also posted a video of her beau working with the caption, “It’s Valentine’s Day and he’s WOOORRRKKIINNNGGG!” “But tonight he’ll be working on me 😂 Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! ❤️.”

Berry and Hunt made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars, one year after the actress confirmed her new relationship. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 that Berry and the singer-songwriter are “soulmates.”

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” the source added. “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity.”

Prior to meeting Hunt, Berry was married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She welcomed daughter Nahla, now 15, in 2008 with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, now 10, in 2013 with Martinez.

While Berry and Hunt are not legally married, in January 2022, Berry shared snaps on Instagram of them kissing in a chapel wearing formal attire from their intimate commitment ceremony.

Later that month, she addressed the images during an interview with AARP The Magazine. “My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” she said. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’”