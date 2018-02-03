Halle Berry has spoken out amid allegations against her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, who was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women.

The Washington Post reported on Friday, February 2, that the women, eight of who are African American and one who is Asian American, came forward to allege that Cirrincione had made unwanted sexual advances toward them over the last 20 years. According to the outlet, three of the women claimed the Hollywood manager pushed for sex as a condition of representing them, as well as another who said he offered to help her advance her career if she agreed to have sex with him on a monthly basis. Another woman, also an actress, alleged that he masturbated in front of her in his office while she was a client of his.

The women told The Washington Post that they wanted the manager to represent them because of his reputation of “boosting the careers of black actresses,” including Berry and Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, which the women alleged he “dangled before them as bait,” according to the outlet.

Berry, 50, shared a statement on her Instagram on Friday, February 2, that began, ”Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I’m sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women.”

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 2, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

“I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions,” she continued.

“I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter,” she wrote, before adding, “I will fight for you.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Cirrincione said, “We live in a time where men are being confronted with a very real opportunity to take responsibility for their actions. I support this movement wholeheartedly. I have had female clients and employees my entire career in this industry. I have built a reputation for advancing the careers of women of color, I have had affairs while in committed relationships, ones I am now ashamed to say are coming to light and shading my past and my reputation.”

“I can say without a doubt that I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone. I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual. I take responsibility for my part in the situation and I am not here to diminish anyone’s feelings or experiences. I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them. I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women,” he continued. “It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong.”

