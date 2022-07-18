A summertime bash for charity! A Hamptons white party raised over $100,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, doubling its initial goal.

The birthday event, which was cohosted by Matt Ratner and Mike Donaghy, was held on Saturday, July 16, in hopes of raising $50,000 for the Metro New York chapter of Make-A-Wish.

However, thanks to brand sponsors like Tanqueray Gin, Casa del Sol (Eva Longoria’s tequila brand), De Lesseps and Poppi, the duo were able to surpass their original target with ease.

Donaghy, whose father, Brian Donaghy, is on the board of Make-A-Wish Metro, has close ties to the nonprofit. Caitlin Donaghy, his sister, is also a member of the YPP Fundraising Committee for Make-A-Wish.

The family celebrated the foundation’s big win alongside Ratner and several of their celebrity friends, who danced the night away to the sound of DJ OLIBENZ and KOZLOW.

