Hannah Brown and fiancé Adam Woolard are booked and busy, but they’re looking forward to making plans to walk down the aisle.

“Right now [I’m] trying to work on wedding planning,” Brown, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Command™ Brand. “That has been on the back burner for a while just because there’s been a lot going on.”

Despite her busy schedule, Brown went on to say that she’s “really excited” to get started on planning the big day.

The former Bachelorette star first hinted at her and Woolard’s relationship in January 2021 when she posted a photo of their feet via Instagram. Fans were quick to identify Woolard before Brown confirmed his identity the following month. By May 2022, the duo had moved in together. They initially began building their life in California before relocating to Nashville in March 2023.

Related: Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard’s Relationship Timeline Hannah Brown may not have found love on The Bachelorette, but her relationship with Adam Woolard has fans rooting for their happily ever after. The former Bachelorette, who looked for love on season 15 of the ABC show, was first linked to Woolard in January 2021 after eagle-eyed fans identified him as the mystery man […]

Brown announced in August 2023 that Woolard proposed after more than two years together. The following month, the former ABC star shared exclusive details about her engagement with Us.

She was “a little bit nervous about putting [the real story] out,” Brown admitted at the time. Right before Woolard got down on one knee, Brown’s therapist advised her not to make any “big decisions” for the time being. Brown confessed on her “Better Tomorrow” podcast in September 2023 that she had a “panic attack” after Woolard revealed his proposal plans — so he postponed the engagement.

“I’m just really thankful that Adam, honestly, is not just so controlled by his ego and what other people think that he was able to honestly also share his side of the story,” she told Us last year. “I don’t think either one of us planned for me to be the way that I was during what’s supposed to be just an exciting moment that goes off without any type of mishaps, but that was just not the case and that’s just not the case with most things in our life. So, it’s definitely a funny story now.”

Along with gearing up for wedding planning, Brown is teaming up with Command Brand for this upcoming Back to College season to help students create the dorm room of their dreams with the Delulu Design 101 introductory course.

Related: Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown’s Dating History Hannah Brown has had a few long-term and high-profile romances while looking for The One. The former Bachelorette had two seemingly serious relationships before being thrown into the spotlight on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. Brown dated her high school sweetheart, Brandon Hall, well into her college career at the University of Alabama […]

“This is a dream partnership for me. I have always been a big fan of Command Brand products, like most of us,” Brown told Us this month. “Living at home with my parents growing up, my dad was such a stickler about putting any new holes in the wall. So, the only way that I was able to express any of my personality in my room was because of Command Brand products. It’s been a long-time coming manifesting this.”

With the Delulu Design 101 course, Brown was able to give “some tips and tricks” to college students. Command Brand and Brown are also “hooking up ten college students with a $5,000 reward to be able to create the dorm room of their dreams” by sharing their mood board on social media using #CommandDeluluDesign, following and tagging @Command.

“It’s so important that your college space feel[s] homey, and it continues to help you stay inspired through the school year,” Brown said, offering her best design tips to college students. “It is really important to use the space that you have. Usually, a dorm room is not the most spacious, but it’s really figuring out how you can customize and organize your space at the same time to really allow the space to work for you, work with you and show who you are.”