Not a happy ending. Eliza Coupe’s husband of nearly four years, Darin Olien, has filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Olien filed papers on Monday, April 2. Hours earlier, Coupe, 36, shared a cryptic quote by Jackson Kiddard on Instagram.

“Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion,” the message reads. “Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.”

In the caption, she noted: “I’m in a quote-y mood. Deal. #GoodNight.”

The estranged couple tied the knot in December 2014. “Why not get married on Christmas Eve in New Zealand?” the Mindy Project actress captioned an Instagram pic of them at the time. “Happy Holidays! Love, The Oliens.” They announced their engagement one month earlier on Thanksgiving. She last posted photos of him in October and November 2017.

The Happy Endings alum and Olien have no children together. She was previously married to Randall Whittinghill from 2007 to 2013.

