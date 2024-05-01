Harvey Weinstein appeared in court on Wednesday, May 1, for the first time since his rape conviction was overturned, and his case will be retried.

“We believe in this case,” prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said about taking Weinstein’s case to court again. “It was a strong case in 2020 … and it remains a strong case in 2024.”

Weinstein, 72, arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court in a wheelchair, per NBC News. This was Weinstein’s first public court appearance since the New York State Court of Appeals had a 4-3 ruling to vacate the film producer’s 2020 conviction on Thursday, April 25.

During his February 2020 trial, the judge allowed women to testify about similar assault allegations made against Weinstein that weren’t part of the case. The appeals court decided that the initial trial prejudiced Weinstein with “egregious” evidence that didn’t directly relate to the case, thus resulting in an improper ruling. His 23-year jail sentence was overturned.

“We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s decision stated, according to the Associated Press at the time. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

Following the decision, attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represented eight of Weinstein’s victims, released a statement to Us Weekly.

“Today’s decision is a major step back in holding those accountable for acts of sexual violence,” the statement read. “Courts routinely admit evidence of other uncharged acts where they assist juries in understanding issues concerning the intent, modus operandi or scheme of the defendant. The jury was instructed on the relevance of this testimony and overturning the verdict is tragic in that it will require the victims to endure yet another trial.”

Many stars, including Mariska Hargitay and Rose McGowan, the latter of whom accused Weinstein of sexual assault, condemned the decision.

“They will never overturn who we are,” McGowan, 50, captioned an Instagram video. “Blessings to all who gave their all #spirit #courage #unity.”

Weinstein was first accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women in 2017 dating back to decades. He has vehemently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. In the 2020 case, a jury found him guilty and Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Before reporting to prison, Weinstein’s legal team appealed the decision which was heard four years later.

Despite his conviction being overturned, Weinstein has remained in jail. He was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility in upstate New York to Manhattan’s Rikers Island on Saturday, April 27, ahead of his Wednesday appearance. (Upon his arrival, Weinstein was hospitalized at Bellevue. His diagnosis was not disclosed.)

Weinstein is likely to remain incarcerated since he was convicted by a Los Angeles court for additional sexual assault charges. Weinstein pleaded not guilty but was found guilty on three charges of rape and assault with a judge sentencing him in February 2023 to 16 additional years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).