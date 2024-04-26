Rose McGowan is summoning her fellow rape survivors to “stand up” against evil after Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction is overturned.

“They will never overturn who we are,” she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, April 25. “Blessings to all who gave their all #spirit #courage #unity.”

McGowan, who accused Weinstein, 72, of sexually assaulting her in 1997, then chose to inspire all the women who have spoken up against their assailants in a powerful video.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come. How much we’ve awakened. What we know of ourselves to be true. And what we know of others to be true,” she declared. “No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we are, what we’ve gone through and what we can achieve in this life.”

The Charmed alum, 50, reminded her survivor sisters, “We are not victims. We are people who were injured by evil. Evil sticks together as witnessed … but we are better.”

“To everyone out there fighting the good fight. You’re light. You are beautiful. You matter. I am with you,” she continued. “Some days we get knocked on our butts more days than others. But we will rise. We can find the tiny joys no matter what.”

McGowan added that it’s OK to “shed those tears” today over the court’s decision, but asked her followers to then move forward, stronger than before.

“You are brave, you are beautiful, you are strong. We know the truth. We know what we are and what they are,” she reiterated. “You’re brave. You’re amazing. I’m proud of you.”

The actress concluded: “Tomorrow we will rise. Stand up, dust ourselves off and look for every little ounce of joy and beauty that we can. Much love.”

McGowan is one of more than 50 women who accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault in an expose published by The New York Times in October 2017 that sparked the #MeToo movement.

The allegations date back 30 years and resulted in Weinstein losing his job at his own company. Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, then proceeded to divorce the disgraced entertainment mogul.

In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He faced a separate trial in 2022 and was found guilty of three charges of rape and assault, adding 16 years to his sentence.

Weinstein filed an appeal about the 2020 court verdict, which was ruled on this month. The New York Court of Appeals overturned the ruling 4-3 on Thursday, claiming that the previous judicial figures had been prejudiced.

“Today’s decision is a major step back in holding those accountable for acts of sexual violence,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represented eight of Weinstein’s victims, told Us Weekly in a statement. “Courts routinely admit evidence of other uncharged acts where they assist juries in understanding issues concerning the intent, modus operandi or scheme of the defendant. The jury was instructed on the relevance of this testimony and overturning the verdict is tragic in that it will require the victims to endure yet another trial.”

Weinstein will remain in prison for the 2022 court ruling.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).