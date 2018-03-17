Rose McGowan: Harvey Weinstein ‘Would Prefer It If I Were Dead’

Rose McGowan claims in a new interview that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she has accused of sexually assaulting her, wishes she was dead.

The Charmed alum, 44, is among more than 50 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, and told Britain’s Sunday People that she has been followed and intimidated since she went public with her allegation last year that Weinstein, 65, raped her in his hotel room in Park City, Utah, in 1997.

“I’m sure he would prefer it if I were dead,” she told Sunday People. “He’s a sociopath. I am not afraid — but I should be. The people I find worse than him are his lawyers. The way they are acting has been disgusting.

“The people around him, that have supported him in his attempt to dominate and abuse women, are monsters, just as much as he is,” she continued. “There is no rehabilitation for that type of soul. They just need to fall off the planet. He doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong.”

As previously reported, Weinstein has denied McGowan’s assault claims, with his lawyer telling Us Weekly in a statement in January that McGowan was trying “to smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie.”

He has also denied claims by other women including Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah, with his spokesperson saying, “Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

The allegations surfaced in October 2017 after The New York Times published an expose claiming Weinstein had a history of sexual misconduct dating back 30 years. He was fired from his own company in the wake of the allegations and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him. Weinstein subsequently said he was seeking treatment and was spotted near a clinic in Arizona.

The allegations sent shockwaves through Hollywood and prompted the formation of the Time’s Up movement to provide legal defense for women who have faced sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

“Things are changing,” McGowan told Sunday People. “But there’s still so much to do. It’s about changing people’s lives.”

The actress told the newspaper that she is also planning to take further action against the former studio head, who she believes hired an Israeli spy company to harass her.

“It was violation on top of violation,” the Brave author said. “I believe they hacked my computer, released photos — they have done everything they can to ruin my life.”

