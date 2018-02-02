Keeping quiet! Chrissy Teigen was asked about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, February 1. But despite being put in the hot seat, the model kept mum like a pro.

“How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner’s bump?” Cohen asked Teigen, who is expecting baby No. 2 with John Legend.

“Um.. ooh!” Teigen, 32, replied, appearing to choose her words carefully. “[I’ve known] Khloé [was pregnant] a while. I saw her at Kim’s baby shower. And I won’t say anything about Kylie.”

Cohen chimed in: “All of you are just locked under secrecy. It seems odd.”

Teigen, however, didn’t budge nor go further into detail.

As previously reported, Jenner, 20, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Us Weekly broke the news in September that Khloé is having a baby boy with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The Selfish author, meanwhile, just recently became a mom of three. She and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago earlier this month via surrogate. (They are already parents of daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.) “I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” Kim wrote on her blog shortly after becoming a family of five. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

