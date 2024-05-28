Hayden Hopkins Denies Pregnancy With Raiders Owner Mark Davis

Hayden Hopkins is not pregnant with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis’ child, despite NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman’s claims in a recent social media post.

“Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue,” Hopkins, 26, wrote via X on Monday, May 27. “I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since.”

She continued: “I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends. These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall xx.”

In a since-deleted X posted on Monday, Kleiman claimed the dancer and Davis, 69, were expecting a child after the two were photographed together.

“Congrats! 26-year-old Hayden Hopkins, girlfriend of #Raiders owner Mark Davis (70), is pregnant,” the blogger wrote, incorrectly stating the football magnet’s age. “Happy for the power couple.”

Last month, Hopkins shared the news via Instagram that she was pregnant but did not identify her unborn child’s father. “Baby,” she captioned the post, which included a photo of herself baring her baby bump on the beach.

“Real ones know this isn’t the raiders owners baby,” one user wrote in the comments section while another added, “The Heir to The Raiders Throne!”

The dating rumors began in 2022 when Hopkins was seen sitting next to Davis in his luxury box during the Raiders’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The U.S. Sun reported that Hopkins shared a photo from her seat via her Instagram Story.

“Haha MD is a legend! He’s my neighbor/friend,” Hopkins captioned the photo at the time. “Fun game.”

Hopkins has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram — a number that has steadily increased since being spotted with Davis.

The dancer, originally from Seattle, has lived in Vegas since 2017 when she took on the role of La Belle in Treasure Island’s Cirque Du Soleil’s Mystere.

According to the Daily Mail, she won national dance titles and resided in New York City while earning a dance degree.After appearing on the covers of Dance Spirit and Dance Informa magazines, Hopkins danced alongside singer Jason Derulo and performed on Good Morning America.

Davis, for his part, does not have any children and also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).